Kings vs. Thunder December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (10-7) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.
Kings vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 18.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- De'Aaron Fox posts 30.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 boards per game.
- Malik Monk averages 13.8 points, 2.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per contest.
- Kevin Huerter averages 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Keegan Murray posts 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 28.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Thunder.
- Chet Holmgren is putting up 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's sinking 53.7% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- The Thunder are receiving 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.
- Jalen Williams is putting up 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 50.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Luguentz Dort is putting up 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
Kings vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Thunder
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|119.4
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.9
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|49.5%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|39.8%
