On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (10-7) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox posts 30.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

Malik Monk averages 13.8 points, 2.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Keegan Murray posts 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 28.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren is putting up 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's sinking 53.7% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Thunder are receiving 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.

Jalen Williams is putting up 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 50.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Luguentz Dort is putting up 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Kings vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Kings Thunder 116.1 Points Avg. 119.4 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 46.4% Field Goal % 49.5% 34.9% Three Point % 39.8%

