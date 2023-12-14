The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game) when they try to beat De'Aaron Fox (sixth in the NBA with 29.5 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The Thunder are 1.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 117 - Kings 116

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1.5)

Thunder (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-1.7)

Thunder (-1.7) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Kings have had less success against the spread than the Thunder this season, tallying an ATS record of 12-10-0, as opposed to the 16-6-0 mark of the Thunder.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (77.8%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 54.5% of the time this season (12 out of 22), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (13 out of 22).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 9-6, while the Thunder are 5-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Kings are averaging 116.3 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are giving up 116.9 points per contest on defense (21st-ranked).

Sacramento is grabbing 43.7 boards per game (19th-ranked in league). It is giving up 43.9 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 27.7 assists per game.

Sacramento is committing 13.0 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (17th-ranked).

The Kings rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15.0 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

