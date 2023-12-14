On Thursday, December 14, 2023, two of the NBA's best scorers -- De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 29.5 points per game) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.4) -- hit the court when the Sacramento Kings (13-9) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.9 (21st in the NBA).

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +166 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 112.8 per contest (12th in league).

These two teams score a combined 236.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 229.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has put together a 12-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has put together a 16-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Kings and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +1600 - Thunder +4000 +1800 -

