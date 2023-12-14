Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 119-99 loss to the Clippers (his most recent action) Huerter posted three points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Huerter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.6 9.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.2 Assists -- 2.8 2.7 PRA -- 18.8 16.3 PR -- 16 13.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Thunder

Huerter has taken 10.0 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.6% and 9.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's Kings average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 112.8 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Thunder give up 46.8 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 26.6 per game.

Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 34 28 9 2 4 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.