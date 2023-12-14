Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Murray, in his most recent game (December 12 loss against the Clippers), posted 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

In this article we will break down Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.8 13.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 4.9 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 21.3 20.3 PR -- 19.5 18.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Thunder

Murray has taken 12.5 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 112.8 points per contest.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 46.8 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.6 assists per game.

The Thunder give up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Keegan Murray vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 40 24 11 1 3 1 3

