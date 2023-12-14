Will Joshua Jacobs find his way into the end zone when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 15 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Joshua Jacobs score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has taken 233 attempts for a team-leading 805 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Jacobs also has 37 receptions for 296 yards (22.8 per game).

Jacobs has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in five games in all.

Joshua Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0 Week 9 Giants 26 98 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 27 116 0 2 11 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 14 39 0 1 12 0 Week 12 Chiefs 20 110 1 4 15 0 Week 14 Vikings 13 34 0 2 16 0

