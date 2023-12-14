The Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) and Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz (8-16) collide with at Moda Center on Thursday, December 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Location: Portland, Oregon

Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

John Collins vs. Shaedon Sharpe Fantasy Comparison

Stat John Collins Shaedon Sharpe Total Fantasy Pts 613.8 680.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 27.9 30.9 Fantasy Rank 56 72

John Collins vs. Shaedon Sharpe Insights

John Collins & the Jazz

John Collins' averages for the season are 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Jazz are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -202 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (23rd in NBA), and allow 120 per contest (25th in league).

Utah records 46.8 rebounds per game (third in league) while allowing 42.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

The Jazz hit 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (28th in league).

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers for the season are 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

The Trail Blazers' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per outing (15th in the league).

Portland pulls down 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in the league) while conceding 45.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers knock down 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (19th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.6.

Portland has committed 15 turnovers per game (26th in NBA play) while forcing 15.8 (second in the league).

John Collins vs. Shaedon Sharpe Advanced Stats

Stat John Collins Shaedon Sharpe Plus/Minus Per Game -8.5 -6.3 Usage Percentage 18.8% 22.9% True Shooting Pct 57.3% 55% Total Rebound Pct 15.1% 8.6% Assist Pct 4.5% 15.6%

