The Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) and the Utah Jazz (8-16) are set to play on Thursday at Moda Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jordan Clarkson is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

Jazz's Last Game

In their previous game, the Jazz defeated the Knicks on Wednesday, 117-113. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 26 points (and added seven assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 26 4 7 0 0 3 Lauri Markkanen 23 8 0 0 0 4 Talen Horton-Tucker 15 4 3 0 0 1

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

Clarkson's averages on the season are 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Sexton gets the Jazz 13.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz receive 10.9 points, 3 boards and 5 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.9 points, 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyonte George 14.3 3.4 4.8 0.5 0.1 2.1 Collin Sexton 14.2 2.9 3.7 0.8 0 1.3 Walker Kessler 7.6 6.8 1.1 0.6 2.3 0 Simone Fontecchio 11.6 3.4 2.3 0.7 0.8 2.3 John Collins 10.9 6.9 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.8

