The Utah Jazz (8-16) aim to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on December 14, 2023.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

TV: Utah Jazz

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Utah is 3-1 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at seventh.

The Jazz score just 1.7 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.3).

Utah has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz average 118.1 points per game, 13 more than away (105.1). Defensively they give up 116.4 points per game at home, 7.2 less than away (123.6).

At home the Jazz are averaging 27.2 assists per game, one more than on the road (26.2).

Jazz Injuries