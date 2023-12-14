Jazz vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (8-16) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Trail Blazers
|-3.5
|228.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 14 of 24 games this season.
- Utah's average game total this season has been 231.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah has a 12-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win five times (25%) in those contests.
- This season, Utah has won four of its 17 games, or 23.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Trail Blazers
|5
|22.7%
|106.5
|218.1
|113.3
|233.3
|223.4
|Jazz
|14
|58.3%
|111.6
|218.1
|120
|233.3
|229.3
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (9-3-0) than away (3-9-0).
- The Jazz average only 1.7 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (113.3).
- When it scores more than 113.3 points, Utah is 9-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|12-12
|9-9
|14-10
|Trail Blazers
|11-11
|0-0
|10-12
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Jazz
|Trail Blazers
|111.6
|106.5
|23
|29
|9-3
|2-0
|7-5
|1-1
|120
|113.3
|25
|15
|3-1
|7-3
|2-2
|5-5
