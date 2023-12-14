When Jakobi Meyers takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Meyers' 57 grabs (82 targets) have netted him 616 yards (51.3 per game) and six TDs.

Meyers has reeled in a touchdown pass in five of 12 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has one rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0 Week 10 Jets 2 2 21 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 12 Chiefs 7 6 79 1 Week 14 Vikings 6 5 25 0

