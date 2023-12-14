Jakobi Meyers will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Meyers' 57 receptions are good enough for 616 total yards (and an average of 51.3 per game) and six scores. He has been targeted 82 times.

Meyers vs. the Chargers

Meyers vs the Chargers (since 2021): 2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 261.9 passing yards the Chargers yield per outing makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Chargers' defense ranks 23rd in the league with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this year, Meyers has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has been targeted on 82 of his team's 421 passing attempts this season (19.5% target share).

He has been targeted 82 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (64th in NFL).

Meyers has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (36.8% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Meyers has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD

