Harrison Barnes will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Barnes totaled two points in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-99 loss against the Clippers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Barnes' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA -- 16.2 16.7 PR -- 14.7 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 9.1% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Kings rank 25th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.8 points per contest.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 46.8 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.6 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Thunder allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 26 4 4 1 0 0 0

