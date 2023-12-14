Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elko County, Nevada has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owyhee High School at Ironwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owyhee High School at Virginia City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Virginia City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
