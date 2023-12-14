Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (13-9) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) hit the hardwood at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, December 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Total Fantasy Pts 964.8 1083.5
Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.9 51.6
Fantasy Rank 12 5

Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

  • Sabonis is putting up 18.5 points, 6.9 assists and 12.2 boards per game.
  • The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.9 (21st in the NBA).
  • Sacramento ranks 19th in the league at 43.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.9 its opponents average.
  • The Kings hit 15 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), three more than their opponents (12).
  • Sacramento has committed 13 turnovers per game (12th in NBA action) while forcing 13.5 (17th in the league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists, making 55.0% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • The Thunder put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +166 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.
  • The 41 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 26th in the league, 5.8 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents collect.
  • The Thunder make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.
  • Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 15.9.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Plus/Minus Per Game -2.9 9.7
Usage Percentage 22.0% 32.3%
True Shooting Pct 61.5% 64.1%
Total Rebound Pct 19.4% 8.6%
Assist Pct 29.9% 31.4%

