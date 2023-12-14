Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:45 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (13-9) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) hit the hardwood at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, December 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Total Fantasy Pts
|964.8
|1083.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|43.9
|51.6
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|5
Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis is putting up 18.5 points, 6.9 assists and 12.2 boards per game.
- The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.9 (21st in the NBA).
- Sacramento ranks 19th in the league at 43.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.9 its opponents average.
- The Kings hit 15 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), three more than their opponents (12).
- Sacramento has committed 13 turnovers per game (12th in NBA action) while forcing 13.5 (17th in the league).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists, making 55.0% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The Thunder put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +166 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.
- The 41 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 26th in the league, 5.8 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents collect.
- The Thunder make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 15.9.
Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-2.9
|9.7
|Usage Percentage
|22.0%
|32.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.5%
|64.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.4%
|8.6%
|Assist Pct
|29.9%
|31.4%
