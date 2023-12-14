Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (13-9) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) hit the hardwood at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, December 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 964.8 1083.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.9 51.6 Fantasy Rank 12 5

Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis is putting up 18.5 points, 6.9 assists and 12.2 boards per game.

The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.9 (21st in the NBA).

Sacramento ranks 19th in the league at 43.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.9 its opponents average.

The Kings hit 15 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), three more than their opponents (12).

Sacramento has committed 13 turnovers per game (12th in NBA action) while forcing 13.5 (17th in the league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists, making 55.0% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Thunder put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +166 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The 41 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 26th in the league, 5.8 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents collect.

The Thunder make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 15.9.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game -2.9 9.7 Usage Percentage 22.0% 32.3% True Shooting Pct 61.5% 64.1% Total Rebound Pct 19.4% 8.6% Assist Pct 29.9% 31.4%

