The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 119-99 loss to the Clippers, Sabonis had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sabonis' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.5 15.6 Rebounds 13.5 12.2 11.4 Assists 7.5 6.9 6.6 PRA -- 37.6 33.6 PR -- 30.7 27



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Thunder

Sabonis is responsible for attempting 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

The Kings rank 25th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Thunder have allowed 46.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.6 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 38 17 13 13 0 2 1

