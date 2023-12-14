The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Fox, in his most recent action, had 14 points in a 119-99 loss to the Clippers.

Now let's dig into Fox's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.5 27.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.4 6.5 PRA -- 40.4 38.7 PR -- 34 32.2 3PM 2.5 3.1 2.8



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Thunder

Fox has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 10.4 per game, which account for 18.9% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 8.2 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Thunder have given up 46.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have given up 26.6 per contest, 17th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have conceded 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 37 33 3 8 3 0 2 1/20/2023 38 25 4 2 2 0 0

