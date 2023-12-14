When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 15 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Davante Adams score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Adams has hauled in 76 passes and leads his squad with 867 yards receiving while scoring four TDs. He has been targeted 128 times.

In three of 13 games this season, Adams has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Davante Adams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0 Week 10 Jets 13 6 86 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 13 7 82 1 Week 12 Chiefs 7 5 73 0 Week 14 Vikings 10 7 53 0

