Davante Adams will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Adams has 76 grabs for a team-leading 867 yards and four TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 128 times.

Adams vs. the Chargers

Adams vs the Chargers (since 2021): 3 GP / 131 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 131 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Adams will square off against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Chargers give up 261.9 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Chargers have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Chargers' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-111)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 13 games this season.

Adams has received 30.4% of his team's 421 passing attempts this season (128 targets).

He has been targeted 128 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (92nd in NFL).

Adams has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (21.1% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

With 19 red zone targets, Adams has been on the receiving end of 38.8% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 13 TAR / 7 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

