Will Davante Adams Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Check out Davante Adams' stats below.
Rep Davante Adams and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Adams has been targeted 128 times and has 76 catches for 867 yards (11.4 per reception) and four TDs.
Keep an eye on Adams' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Davante Adams Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Raiders.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tyler Boyd
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Jalen Nailor
- Click Here for Justin Jefferson
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Adams 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|128
|76
|867
|258
|4
|11.4
Adams Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8
|6
|84
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|20
|13
|172
|2
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13
|8
|75
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|5
|2
|29
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|12
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|7
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|7
|4
|34
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|13
|6
|86
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|13
|7
|82
|1
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|7
|5
|73
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|10
|7
|53
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.