Check out Davante Adams' stats below.

Rep Davante Adams and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Adams has been targeted 128 times and has 76 catches for 867 yards (11.4 per reception) and four TDs.

Keep an eye on Adams' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Davante Adams Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Raiders.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Adams 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 128 76 867 258 4 11.4

Adams Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0 Week 10 Jets 13 6 86 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 13 7 82 1 Week 12 Chiefs 7 5 73 0 Week 14 Vikings 10 7 53 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.