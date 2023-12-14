Collin Sexton vs. Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:45 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Thursday, Shaedon Sharpe will lead the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) into a home matchup with Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz (8-16) at Moda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Collin Sexton vs. Shaedon Sharpe Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Collin Sexton
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Total Fantasy Pts
|503.7
|680.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|21
|30.9
|Fantasy Rank
|56
|134
Buy Sharpe and Sexton gear on Fanatics!
Collin Sexton vs. Shaedon Sharpe Insights
Collin Sexton & the Jazz
- Sexton provides the Jazz 13.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Jazz are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -202 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (23rd in NBA), and allow 120 per outing (25th in league).
- Utah grabs 46.8 rebounds per game (third in league) while conceding 42.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.
- The Jazz make 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 35% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37%.
- Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in league) while its opponents average 11.8.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers
- Sharpe posts 18.8 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.8 points per game with a -150 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) and give up 113.3 per contest (15th in the league).
- The 40.7 rebounds per game Portland averages rank 28th in the league, and are 4.5 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents collect per outing.
- The Trail Blazers connect on 12 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 10.6 per game their opponents make at a 33% rate.
- Portland has committed 15 turnovers per game (26th in NBA action) while forcing 15.8 (second in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Collin Sexton vs. Shaedon Sharpe Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Collin Sexton
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-1.8
|-6.3
|Usage Percentage
|26.2%
|22.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.2%
|55%
|Total Rebound Pct
|7.1%
|8.6%
|Assist Pct
|25.7%
|15.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.