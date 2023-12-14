Collin Sexton plus his Utah Jazz teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 117-113 win over the Knicks (his previous action) Sexton posted 26 points and seven assists.

Now let's dig into Sexton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 13.2 14.2 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.9 Assists -- 3.4 3.7 PRA -- 19.4 20.8 PR -- 16 17.1



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Sexton has taken 9.8 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.8% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sexton's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the fifth-most possessions per game with 103.9.

The Trail Blazers allow 113.3 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 45.2 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 26.1 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Collin Sexton vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2023 30 25 4 5 0 0 0 11/22/2023 11 1 2 2 0 0 1 11/14/2023 28 13 4 7 1 1 2

