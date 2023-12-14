Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carson City County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Carson City County, Nevada, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Carson City County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spanish Springs High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14
- Location: Carson city, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
