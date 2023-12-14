When the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers match up in Week 15 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Austin Hooper hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hooper will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Hooper has recorded 154 yards receiving (12.8 per game), reeling in 16 balls on 19 targets.

Having played 12 games this season, Hooper has not had a TD reception.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 1 1 10 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 2 1 14 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 1 5 0

Rep Austin Hooper with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.