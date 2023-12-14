With the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Aidan O'Connell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

O'Connell has run for 11 yards on seven carries (1.6 ypg), with one touchdown.

O'Connell has one rushing touchdown in seven games.

Aidan O'Connell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Chargers 24 39 238 0 1 3 3 1 Week 7 @Bears 10 13 75 1 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Giants 16 25 209 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 16 27 153 1 1 2 3 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 24 41 271 1 3 1 3 0 Week 12 Chiefs 23 33 248 1 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 21 32 171 0 1 1 2 0

