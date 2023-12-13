Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Washoe County, Nevada today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galena High School at Loyalton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Loyalton, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
