The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) visit the UNLV Rebels (3-4) after winning three straight road games. The Bluejays are double-digit favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 148.5.

UNLV vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -14.5 148.5

Rebels Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has played four games this season that ended with a point total higher than 148.5 points.

UNLV's games this season have had an average of 147.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.

UNLV is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

UNLV was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Rebels have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

UNLV has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UNLV vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 6 66.7% 86.8 159.8 63.4 137.8 149.3 UNLV 4 57.1% 73 159.8 74.4 137.8 145.2

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

The Rebels score an average of 73 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow.

When it scores more than 63.4 points, UNLV is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

UNLV vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-2-0 5-0 5-4-0 UNLV 2-5-0 0-0 6-1-0

UNLV vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton UNLV 13-2 Home Record 9-7 5-6 Away Record 5-5 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

