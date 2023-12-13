UNLV vs. Creighton December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (3-3) will meet the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.
UNLV vs. Creighton Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Players to Watch
- Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dedan Thomas Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalib Boone: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Justin Webster: 8.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Creighton Players to Watch
UNLV vs. Creighton Stat Comparison
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|226th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|84.0
|40th
|236th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|42nd
|336th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|39.2
|18th
|251st
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|169th
|208th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|12.3
|2nd
|229th
|12.5
|Assists
|17.5
|29th
|74th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|9.7
|41st
