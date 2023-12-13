UNLV vs. Creighton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Creighton Bluejays (8-1) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the UNLV Rebels (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. UNLV matchup.
UNLV vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-13.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-13.5)
|151.5
|-1200
|+720
UNLV vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- UNLV has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Creighton has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, five out of the Bluejays' nine games have hit the over.
UNLV Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- UNLV is 94th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 140th, a difference of 46 spots.
- UNLV has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
