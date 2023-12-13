The Creighton Bluejays (8-1) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the UNLV Rebels (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. UNLV matchup.

UNLV vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Creighton Betting Trends

UNLV has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Creighton has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, five out of the Bluejays' nine games have hit the over.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 UNLV is 94th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 140th, a difference of 46 spots.

UNLV has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.