The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the UNLV Rebels (3-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

UNLV vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
  • UNLV has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 202nd.
  • The Rebels' 73 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow.
  • UNLV has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNLV put up more points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Rebels allowed four fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (73.3).
  • Beyond the arc, UNLV drained more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Richmond L 82-65 Ocean Center
11/28/2023 Akron W 72-70 Thomas & Mack Center
12/9/2023 Loyola Marymount L 78-75 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Creighton - Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Footprint Center
12/21/2023 Hofstra - Thomas & Mack Center

