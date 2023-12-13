How to Watch UNLV vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the UNLV Rebels (3-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
UNLV vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- UNLV has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 202nd.
- The Rebels' 73 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow.
- UNLV has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNLV put up more points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Rebels allowed four fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (73.3).
- Beyond the arc, UNLV drained more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Richmond
|L 82-65
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|Akron
|W 72-70
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/9/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 78-75
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
