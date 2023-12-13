The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the UNLV Rebels (3-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

UNLV vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

UNLV has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 202nd.

The Rebels' 73 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 63.4 the Bluejays allow.

UNLV has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV put up more points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Rebels allowed four fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (73.3).

Beyond the arc, UNLV drained more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule