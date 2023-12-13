Wednesday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) squaring off against the UNLV Rebels (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET (on December 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-67 win, heavily favoring Creighton.

The matchup has no line set.

UNLV vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

UNLV vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 82, UNLV 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-15.6)

Creighton (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

UNLV has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Creighton is 7-2-0. The Rebels have gone over the point total in six games, while Bluejays games have gone over five times.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels average 73.0 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (259th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

UNLV records 30.7 rebounds per game (349th in college basketball) while allowing 33.6 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.9 boards per game.

UNLV hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (213th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (169th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

The Rebels average 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and give up 99.2 points per 100 possessions (334th in college basketball).

UNLV has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (56th in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 11.7 it forces on average (223rd in college basketball).

