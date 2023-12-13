Simone Fontecchio and the Utah Jazz take the court versus the New York Knicks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Fontecchio, in his most recent game (December 11 loss against the Thunder), put up 19 points and four blocks.

In this article we will dive into Fontecchio's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.8 11.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 3.2 Assists -- 1.2 2.1 PRA -- 11.4 16.5 PR -- 10.2 14.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Knicks

Fontecchio is responsible for taking 6.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fontecchio's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.7.

The Knicks are the sixth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.7 points per game.

Allowing 40.3 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the best squad in the league.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13.3 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/15/2022 17 9 4 2 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.