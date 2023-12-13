Nevada vs. Weber State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) go up against the Weber State Wildcats (5-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Weber State matchup in this article.
Nevada vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Nevada vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Weber State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-9.5)
|133.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-9.5)
|133.5
|-550
|+400
Nevada vs. Weber State Betting Trends
- Nevada has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four out of the Wolf Pack's seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Weber State has won two games against the spread this year.
- Wildcats games have not hit the over yet this year.
Nevada Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nevada is 78th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 60th, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +50000, Nevada has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
