The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) go up against the Weber State Wildcats (5-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Weber State matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Nevada vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Weber State Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-9.5) 133.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-9.5) 133.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Weber State Betting Trends

Nevada has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Wolf Pack's seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Weber State has won two games against the spread this year.

Wildcats games have not hit the over yet this year.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nevada is 78th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 60th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +50000, Nevada has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

