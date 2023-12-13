The Weber State Wildcats (5-3) take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: NSN
How to Watch Other MWC Games

Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Nevada has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 285th.
  • The Wolf Pack record 79.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 58.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • Nevada has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada averaged 76.9 points per game last season at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66.8).
  • The Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).
  • When playing at home, Nevada drained 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Loyola Marymount W 73-59 Lawlor Events Center
12/6/2023 UC Davis W 80-68 Lawlor Events Center
12/9/2023 Drake L 72-53 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Weber State - Lawlor Events Center
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

