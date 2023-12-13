The Weber State Wildcats (5-3) take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Nevada has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 285th.

The Wolf Pack record 79.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 58.5 the Wildcats give up.

Nevada has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada averaged 76.9 points per game last season at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66.8).

The Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).

When playing at home, Nevada drained 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule