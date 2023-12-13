How to Watch Nevada vs. Weber State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Weber State Wildcats (5-3) take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Nevada vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: NSN
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Nevada has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 285th.
- The Wolf Pack record 79.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 58.5 the Wildcats give up.
- Nevada has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada averaged 76.9 points per game last season at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66.8).
- The Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).
- When playing at home, Nevada drained 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 73-59
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/6/2023
|UC Davis
|W 80-68
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Drake
|L 72-53
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
