Wednesday's game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) and the Weber State Wildcats (5-3) at Lawlor Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-62 and heavily favors Nevada to secure the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 13.

The game has no set line.

Nevada vs. Weber State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Nevada vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 73, Weber State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Weber State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-10.7)

Nevada (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.9

Nevada's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, and Weber State's is 2-3-0. A total of four out of the Wolf Pack's games this season have gone over the point total, and zero of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (scoring 79.9 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball while allowing 65.8 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential overall.

Nevada is 62nd in the nation at 39.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 34.1 its opponents average.

Nevada makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (236th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc.

The Wolf Pack rank 63rd in college basketball with 101.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 51st in college basketball defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nevada has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball action), 2.7 fewer than the 12.0 it forces on average (195th in college basketball).

