The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) take the court against the Weber State Wildcats (5-3) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. Weber State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -9.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points four times.

Nevada's contests this year have an average point total of 145.6, 13.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wolf Pack have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Nevada has won five out of the six games in which it has been favored.

The Wolf Pack are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -550 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Nevada, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

Nevada vs. Weber State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 4 57.1% 79.9 153.3 65.8 124.3 145.9 Weber State 0 0% 73.4 153.3 58.5 124.3 131.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The 79.9 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 21.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (58.5).

Nevada has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nevada vs. Weber State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 4-3-0 2-2 4-3-0 Weber State 2-3-0 1-0 0-5-0

Nevada vs. Weber State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Weber State 14-1 Home Record 8-4 6-7 Away Record 8-8 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.4 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.