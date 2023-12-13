Nevada vs. Weber State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 13
The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) take the court against the Weber State Wildcats (5-3) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nevada vs. Weber State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nevada
|-9.5
|132.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nevada Betting Records & Stats
- Nevada's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points four times.
- Nevada's contests this year have an average point total of 145.6, 13.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Wolf Pack have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Nevada has won five out of the six games in which it has been favored.
- The Wolf Pack are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -550 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from Nevada, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.
Nevada vs. Weber State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nevada
|4
|57.1%
|79.9
|153.3
|65.8
|124.3
|145.9
|Weber State
|0
|0%
|73.4
|153.3
|58.5
|124.3
|131.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Nevada Insights & Trends
- The 79.9 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 21.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (58.5).
- Nevada has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 58.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Nevada vs. Weber State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nevada
|4-3-0
|2-2
|4-3-0
|Weber State
|2-3-0
|1-0
|0-5-0
Nevada vs. Weber State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nevada
|Weber State
|14-1
|Home Record
|8-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|8-8
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|76.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.4
|66.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.4
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.