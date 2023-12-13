Nevada vs. Weber State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) play the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on MW Network.
Nevada vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 18.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Nevada vs. Weber State Stat Comparison
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Weber State AVG
|Weber State Rank
|20th
|86.6
|Points Scored
|75.8
|177th
|80th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|58.0
|6th
|24th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|31.3
|258th
|191st
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|348th
|283rd
|6.0
|3pt Made
|8.2
|112th
|49th
|16.6
|Assists
|11.2
|297th
|11th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|8.7
|18th
