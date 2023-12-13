The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) play the Weber State Wildcats (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Weber State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Nevada Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 18.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Davidson: 10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Coleman: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniel Foster: 6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Nevada vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank 20th 86.6 Points Scored 75.8 177th 80th 65.4 Points Allowed 58.0 6th 24th 38.8 Rebounds 31.3 258th 191st 9.0 Off. Rebounds 5.8 348th 283rd 6.0 3pt Made 8.2 112th 49th 16.6 Assists 11.2 297th 11th 8.4 Turnovers 8.7 18th

