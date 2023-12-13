Today's NBA schedule has nine exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Indiana Pacers squaring off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Today's NBA Games

The Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers go on the road to face the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-21

2-21 PHI Record: 15-7

15-7 DET Stats: 108.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)

108.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd) PHI Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.3 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.4 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -11.5

PHI -11.5 PHI Odds to Win: -650

-650 DET Odds to Win: +475

+475 Total: 233.5 points

The Washington Wizards take on the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans hit the road the Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSNO

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 3-19

3-19 NO Record: 13-11

13-11 WAS Stats: 115.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.3 Opp. PPG (30th)

115.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.3 Opp. PPG (30th) NO Stats: 113.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.5 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -7.5

NO -7.5 NO Odds to Win: -300

-300 WAS Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 241.5 points

The Miami Heat take on the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets take to the home court of the Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 13-10

13-10 CHA Record: 7-14

7-14 MIA Stats: 112.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)

112.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (ninth) CHA Stats: 113.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Jimmy Butler (21.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.3 APG) CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -7.5

MIA -7.5 MIA Odds to Win: -350

-350 CHA Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 224.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play host to the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull of an away win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 9-14

9-14 ATL Record: 9-13

9-13 TOR Stats: 111.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)

111.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th) ATL Stats: 122.2 PPG (third in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Scottie Barnes (19.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.8 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 10.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -2.5

TOR -2.5 TOR Odds to Win: -135

-135 ATL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 240.5 points

The Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies hit the road the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 11-9

11-9 MEM Record: 6-16

6-16 HOU Stats: 109.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.6 Opp. PPG (first)

109.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.6 Opp. PPG (first) MEM Stats: 106.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Alperen Sengun (20.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -7.5

HOU -7.5 HOU Odds to Win: -275

-275 MEM Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 213.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers hope to pick up a road win at the Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 16-7

16-7 IND Record: 13-8

13-8 MIL Stats: 122.6 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (24th)

122.6 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (24th) IND Stats: 128.5 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (26.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 12.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -6.5

MIL -6.5 MIL Odds to Win: -250

-250 IND Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 258.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers go on the road to face the Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-19

3-19 LAL Record: 14-10

14-10 SA Stats: 109.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.4 Opp. PPG (27th)

109.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.4 Opp. PPG (27th) LAL Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.6 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (23.7 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

The Phoenix Suns take on the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 13-10

13-10 BKN Record: 12-10

12-10 PHO Stats: 115.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (13th)

115.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (13th) BKN Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Jusuf Nurkic (12.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jusuf Nurkic (12.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (23.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

The Utah Jazz take on the New York Knicks

The Knicks travel to face the Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 7-16

7-16 NY Record: 13-9

13-9 UTA Stats: 111.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 120.3 Opp. PPG (25th)

111.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 120.3 Opp. PPG (25th) NY Stats: 113.1 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG)

John Collins (14.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -5.5

NY -5.5 NY Odds to Win: -250

-250 UTA Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 227.5 points

