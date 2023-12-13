At Delta Center, Lauri Markkanen will lead the Utah Jazz (7-16) into a home game against the New York Knicks (13-9) on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Lauri Markkanen vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 576 879.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.4 40 Fantasy Rank 22 -

Lauri Markkanen vs. Julius Randle Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen gets the Jazz 23.7 points, 8.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Jazz put up 111.3 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 120.3 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -206 scoring differential and have been outscored by nine points per game.

Utah wins the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. It records 46.5 rebounds per game, fourth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.2.

The Jazz hit 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 14 their opponents make, shooting 37.7% from deep.

Utah has committed 16.7 turnovers per game (30th in NBA), 4.7 more than the 12 it forces (25th in league).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle averages 22 points, 9.6 boards and 5.4 assists per game, making 44.4% of shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (19th in the NBA) and give up 109.7 per contest (sixth in the league).

New York wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. It is pulling down 45.8 rebounds per game (sixth in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.3 per outing.

The Knicks connect on 13.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 38.4% from deep while their opponents hit 37.2% from long range.

New York has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (seventh in NBA action) while forcing 13.6 (15th in the league).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game -2.7 1.9 Usage Percentage 24.5% 28.9% True Shooting Pct 62.5% 53.9% Total Rebound Pct 14% 15.3% Assist Pct 5.1% 24.3%

