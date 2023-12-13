The Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen included, hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Markkanen, in his last showing, had 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll examine Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 23.7 23.7 Rebounds 6.5 8.7 8.0 Assists -- 1.1 0.6 PRA -- 33.5 32.3 PR -- 32.4 31.7 3PM 2.5 3.3 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Markkanen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Knicks

Markkanen has taken 16.8 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 12.1% and 13.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.3 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Markkanen's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.7 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 109.7 points per game, the Knicks are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 40.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have allowed 25.1 per game, 10th in the league.

The Knicks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 35 29 5 3 3 3 0 11/15/2022 30 13 6 4 2 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.