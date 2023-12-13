The Utah Jazz (7-16) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG.

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Jazz 110

Jazz vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 5.5)

Knicks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-7.8)

Knicks (-7.8) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.2

The Jazz (11-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 6.7% less often than the Knicks (12-10-0) this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 5-4 ATS record New York racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents are more successful (56.5% of the time) than New York and its opponents (54.5%).

The Knicks have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-2) this season while the Jazz have a .211 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-15).

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Jazz are 23rd in the league on offense (111.3 points scored per game) and 25th defensively (120.3 points conceded).

On the glass, Utah is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.5 per game). It is fifth-best in rebounds conceded (42.2 per game).

With 26.5 assists per game, the Jazz are ninth in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Utah is worst in the NBA in committing them (16.7 per game). And it is ranked 24th in forcing them (12.0 per game).

The Jazz make 13.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 10th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

