The New York Knicks (13-9) hit the road to clash with John Collins and the Utah Jazz (7-16) at Delta Center on Wednesday, December 13. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

John Collins vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat John Collins Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 613.8 879.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 27.9 40.0 Fantasy Rank 22 74

John Collins vs. Julius Randle Insights

John Collins & the Jazz

Collins' averages for the season are 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Jazz have been outscored by 9.0 points per game (posting 111.3 points per game, 23rd in league, while allowing 120.3 per contest, 25th in NBA) and have a -206 scoring differential.

Utah averages 46.5 rebounds per game (fourth in league) while conceding 42.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.3 boards per game.

The Jazz make 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 14.0 their opponents make, shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in league) while its opponents average 12.0.

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle's numbers for the season are 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 9.6 boards per game.

The Knicks' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 109.7 per outing (sixth in the league).

New York is sixth in the league at 45.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 40.3 its opponents average.

The Knicks knock down 13.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.3 on average.

New York wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.5 (seventh in the league) while its opponents average 13.6.

John Collins vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat John Collins Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game -8.5 1.9 Usage Percentage 18.8% 28.9% True Shooting Pct 57.3% 53.9% Total Rebound Pct 15.1% 15.3% Assist Pct 4.5% 24.3%

