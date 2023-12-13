Delta Center is where the Utah Jazz (7-16) and New York Knicks (13-9) will match up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Lauri Markkanen and Julius Randle are players to watch for the Jazz and Knicks, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, MSG

KJZZ, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz lost their most recent game to the Thunder, 134-120, on Monday. Keyonte George led the way with 30 points, plus three boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyonte George 30 3 7 1 0 5 Collin Sexton 20 4 2 2 0 1 Simone Fontecchio 19 2 1 0 4 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins is averaging 14.5 points, 0.9 assists and 8.6 boards per game.

Markkanen averages 23.7 points, 8.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers for the season are 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

George's numbers for the season are 11.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.

Collin Sexton's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Watch Collins, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyonte George 15.2 3.7 5.0 0.6 0.1 2.2 John Collins 12.4 7.3 0.8 0.5 0.8 1.0 Collin Sexton 13.0 2.8 3.4 0.8 0.0 1.2 Simone Fontecchio 11.2 3.2 2.1 0.5 0.9 2.3 Walker Kessler 6.7 6.0 1.0 0.6 2.0 0.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.