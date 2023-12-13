How to Watch the Jazz vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (7-16) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) on December 13, 2023 at Delta Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs Jazz Injury Report
|Knicks vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Jazz Prediction
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 47.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Jazz's 111.3 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 109.7 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.7 points, Utah is 6-7.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.2 per game) than on the road (105.1). And they are giving up less at home (116.7) than away (123.6).
- Utah is giving up fewer points at home (116.7 per game) than away (123.6).
- At home the Jazz are averaging 26.8 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (26.2).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|John Collins
|Out
|Illness
|Lauri Markkanen
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Walker Kessler
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.