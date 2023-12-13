The Utah Jazz (7-16) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center. The game airs on KJZZ and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -5.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 14 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.

The average over/under for Utah's matchups this season is 231.7, 4.2 more points than this game's point total.

Utah's ATS record is 11-12-0 this season.

The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (21.1%) in those games.

This season, Utah has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 10 45.5% 113.1 224.4 109.7 230 221.4 Jazz 14 60.9% 111.3 224.4 120.3 230 229.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Three of the Jazz's past 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-3-0 record) than on the road (.250, 3-9-0).

The Jazz's 111.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 109.7 the Knicks allow.

Utah has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 6-7 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Jazz vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Jazz and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 11-12 5-7 13-10 Knicks 12-10 5-4 12-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. Knicks Point Insights

Jazz Knicks 111.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 8-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 6-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 120.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 7-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-4 5-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.