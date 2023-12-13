The New York Knicks (10-7), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center, battle the Utah Jazz (6-12). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG.

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, MSG

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins posts 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson posts 17.8 points, 3.3 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.1 points, 3.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.6 points, 3.8 assists and 5.6 boards.

Keyonte George puts up 9.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle delivers 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson is putting up 24.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He's making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.1 treys per contest.

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 6.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is draining 56.6% of his shots from the floor.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Knicks are getting 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Josh Hart this year.

Jazz vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Jazz Knicks 112.9 Points Avg. 110.0 119.7 Points Allowed Avg. 105.1 44.8% Field Goal % 44.1% 36.1% Three Point % 37.3%

