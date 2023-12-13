The Utah Jazz (7-16), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center, will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the New York Knicks (13-9). This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG.

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-5.5) 227.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-6.5) 226 -250 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks average 113.1 points per game (18th in the league) while allowing 109.7 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Jazz put up 111.3 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 120.3 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -206 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The two teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow 230 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.

New York is 12-10-0 ATS this season.

Utah has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

Jazz and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

