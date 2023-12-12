William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Karlsson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Karlsson has scored a goal in 11 of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 19 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Karlsson has posted an assist in a game 13 times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 5 26 Points 2 12 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.