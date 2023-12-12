Will William Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 12?
In the upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect William Karlsson to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.