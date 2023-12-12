On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Calgary Flames. Is William Carrier going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrier stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (two shots).

Carrier has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 10:49 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:41 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.