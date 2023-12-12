Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 12?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Calgary Flames. Is William Carrier going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- In three of 26 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
- Carrier has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
